US Election results 2020: What Trump, Biden need to win di White House presidential race

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters / EPA

Donald Trump and Joe Biden dey claim say na dem dey lead for di US presidential election even as di final outcome of di election never clear and dey very close to determine.

Although dem still dey count votes of di more dan 160 million Americans wey vote, already, Biden dey ahead with im 243 electoral college votes while Trump get 214. To win di White House race, dem suppose get 270.

Di latest key state wey go na Michigan wey e dey projected say Biden take, US media dey already forecast too say e go take Wisconsin, wetin come remain na few states. Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

All eyes now dey on di remaining key states. See wetin di candidates need in order to win.

How Biden fit win

Democrat Joe Biden need to maintain di lead e get for Arizona, Nevada and Wisconsin. If e do dat one, e go hit 270 electoral votes - di minimum dem need to take di White House.

As e be, Biden don maintain im steady lead for Arizona as dem still get more mail-in ballots to count. Di gap for Nevada na just a few thousand votes, but all election-day votes - wey dey always favour Republican - don dey counted and only mail-in ballots, wey dey mostly favour Democrats, na im remain.

For di moment, Biden be like say na im get di easiest road to di White House presidency.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

How Trump fit win

Like Biden, to retain di White House, Trump need to hold on in di remaining key states wia e get lead. In his case, that one na Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Den, di Republican also need to collect at least one of di states wia Biden dey on top.

If Trump really lose Wisconsin (10 Electoral College votes), e must win Georgia (16 votes), North Carolina (15), Pennsylvania (20) and either Arizona (11) or Nevada (6) to win.

For Pennsylvania, na more dan a million mail-in ballots na im dey left to tabulate. Even though Trump get bigger lead for di Keystone State, di vote-counting trends wey move Biden ahead for Wisconsin and Michigan fit play out dia again.