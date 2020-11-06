US election results 2020: Who dey lead for states wia dem still dey count?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di fight for who go enta di White House go dey determined by who win di remaining battle ground states, wey be Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona.

If Biden win for just Pennsylvania or two of di oda four states wey remain, e don become president-elect be dat, except dem cari di mata go court.

Meanwhile Oga Trump go need to win win Pennsylvania and three of di oda four states.

All dis states wey remaining get 53 electoral votes between dem.

Georgia - 16 electoral votes

Joe biden don tip di scales for Georgia as e don dey lead with 917 votes as dem don count 99% of votes for di state.

Votes wey dey enta now na postal ballots mostly for Atlanta and Savannah, wey dey look like na for Biden.

Officials say dem almost don fininsh counting and we fit hear results on Friday.

Dis na Georgia numbers at Thursday.

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Pennsylvania - 20 electoral votes

Trump lead against Biden don reduce from 500,000 votes to 23,000 votes with about 200,000 votes wey dem neva count.

Dis votes dey come from counties wey Hilary Clinton bin win for 2016, so na mostly Democratic votes.

State Officials say dem go finish to dey count majority of di votes by Thursday so results fit land on Friday.

Arizona - 11 electoral votes

While Biden dey lead for dis state, Trump don dey near am small-small through out di day, although e neva clear how many votes remain to count.

While most of di votes dey comot from Phoenix, e still dey come too from different parts of di state wey dey diverse.

Anoda batch of results suppose drop on Friday but e neva clear weda e go dey decisive on who go win from di state.

Nevada - 6 electoral votes

Biden dey lead for di state of Nevada by 12, 000 votes and di numbers don rise on Thursday as new counting dey enta.

Howeva, officials say about 190,000 ballots remain to count.

About 90% of votes dey comot from Clark County wey include Los Vegas and most of dem na mail-in ballot.