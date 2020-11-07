US elections 2020: See di times presidential results delay don shake America

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

We don dey wait for days now make di US presidential election result comot, and for many pipo - even if dem no be citizens - di mata don already begin tire dem.

But so far, e no compare to anoda election wey sabi pipo believe say na one of di hottest election wey two presidential candidates don drag, for US history.

E pass one month, or 35 days if we wan dey exact, for di 2000 president election results to comot.

In fact, di mata hot so tey e take di Supreme Court - di highest court in di land - to declare republican George W Bush as di winner. Di only time court don decide winner for America history.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Sabi pipo say di 2000 presidential election betwen Al Gore and George Bush na im hot pass for recent US history

On election day, 7 November, Democrat candidate Al Gore bin win di popular vote, but di vote scores from Electoral College come dey too close together.

Di race tight so tey, dem need to do recount. Gore team demand say make four counties (like local goments) use hand do di recount one by one but Bush and im pipo hala say lai lai.

Weeks later, on 12 December, di Supreme Court rule in favour of Bush to carry am enter White House.

Wia dis foto come from, Library of Congress Wetin we call dis foto, Rutherford B. Hayes serve as di 19th US President (1877-1881). Im win use one electoral vote take win di di 1876 controversial election

But even dis Bush-Gore drama no reach America longest results delay.

Dat one happen for di 1876 election, wey use almost 4 months to finalise - currently di US record.

Di election happun on 7 November and dem no decide di result until 2 March 1877, just few days before inauguration.

Republican Rutherford Hayes na im dem declare di winner wit just one electoral college vote wey e take gap Democrat Samuel Tilden.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Dat one too require dem to bring one committee wey no dey partial to help dem settle di mata.

E fit shock you say even dis kain wait fit happun for America; After all dem say na dia democracy advance pass for di whole world.