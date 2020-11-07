End SARS: Nigeria IGP order use of force wey dey lawful to protect lives, properti

Wia dis foto come from, Npf

Nigeria Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu don order police officers to use any kain force wey dey legal on anybodi wey dey try cause katakata for di kontri.

Di IGP say dis order na to protect lives and properti of kontri pipo including police officers and oda security agents.

Adamu say dem must prevent attacks on private and public properti from pipo wey wan cause katakata or any group wey dey hide under any disguise. Im call on senior Command officers, including Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to resist any jaguda pesin from now on.

Just recently, young pipo for Nigeria bin enta streets to protests peacefully against police brutality. Di protest bin last for over one week before jaguda pipo come hijack am begin destroy tins, tiff Covid-19 palliatives and even kill some police officers.

Di IGP ginger di CPs and AIGs to torchlight any kain riot or violent protest in line wit section 33 (1) and (2) of di Nigeria constitution. Im say di section of di constitution make am lawful for di use of force wey dey reasonable and necessary for di defence of anybodi from unlawful violence or to protect properti.

Adamu explain say di section dey allow for use of force to arrest pesin lawfully or to prevent escape of pesin wey dey lawfully under arrest to stop riot or any katakata.