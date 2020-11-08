Woman for Ghana bite off penis of alleged rapist who ask for ‘blow job’

24 year old woman bite off de penis of en alleged rapist for Ghana after de man request for blow job.

De incident happen for Obuasi, Ashanti Region yeste when de alleged rapist enter de room Juanita around midnight.Ashanti Regional Police PRO, ASP Godwin Ahianyo confirm de incident give BBC Pidgin.

De victim for en police report inside state say "de man ask her to suck en penis wey in de process she bite off en penis."

De man Emmanuel Ankron, 23 enter de room of de student plus cutlass den locally made pistol. After he steal her money, TV set den phone, he now ask for 'blow job.'

During de process of de blow job wey she bite am. De suspect who start dey bleed run out after de incident.

Juanita, who dey inside shock report de matter give police wey she go Anglogold Ashanti hospital for treatment. She later discover say di suspected rapist also come de hospital wey she raise alarm make dem arrest am.

Police retrieve de part of de penis wey she bite off for preservation for hospital while investigations start into de matter.