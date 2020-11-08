US election: Video of Trump reaction and wetin e bin dey do as dem announce e lost to Joe Biden

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Donald Trump is seen playing golf as Joe Biden's win was announced

On 7 November, di day wey president Donald Trump lost di US election, na day like no oda for am.

Oga Tump wear black windbreaker, dark trousers and white MAGA ( dat na make America Great Again) hat and carry waka comot from di White House few minutes before 10:00 afta e bin don spend di early part of im day dey tweet about election fraud.

E enta one dark motor and carry waka go im golf club, Trump National wey dey Sterling, Virginia, about 25 miles (40km) from di White House.

Pipo wey dey work for am dey panic but oga Trump no just dey bother imsef. BBC Tori pesin ask one of Trump junior staff; "How are you doing?"

And she reply "Fine." She smile, but her eyes no be like pesin wey dey fine and di staff begin look her phone.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Trump go back for White House afta e don go play golf

For about 11:30, wen di president dey for im golf club, news come out say Joe Biden don win di presidential election and tori pipo wey dey around President Trump come dey wait for am to come out from di golf club and go ova to white house.

Di president no dey in a hurry at all to leave inside di club, e dey surrounded by friends. Outside di gates, supporters dey shout give tori pipo; "Defund di media!"

Finally, oga Trump come out from di club and begin im journey home. Those wey no like am and dey criticise am don alreay dey wait - in thousands.

Di president motorcade drive pass Virginia, di closer dem dey get to di White House, di bigger di crowds. Pipo don already dey outside white house to celebrate say im dey comot from office. Someone even hold up one sign: "You lose and we all win". Pipo dey blow horn and dey laugh am.

Wetin we call dis foto, Critics of di president carry placards on Saturday

Wen e reach White House, di president go through one side door, one entrance wey presidents hardly dey use. im shoulders dey slumped, and im head down.

E look ova and see di tori pipo wey dey with am including our BBC tori pesin and give all of dem thumbs-up. E no too raise im hand high or shake fist, di way e bin dey always do.

Weda for White House or inside di golf club, di president neva give up for im claim: e dey hala on top one claim wey no get proof about election fraud and insists say later pipo go find out say wetin im dey claim na true.