Harzoyka restaurant: Ikeja hotel restaurant no allow Aisha Salaudeen becos man no follow her?

Wia dis foto come from, other

Harzoyka Restaurant for Ikeja GRA, Lagos dey face accuse say dem discriminate against one woman, no allow her enta dia domot buy food becos man no follow her.

Dis na di tori of Aisha Salaudeen (wey be CNN journalist) wey go Harzoyka to chop wit her friend but security do her about turn becos no man follow dem waka.

Inside tweet wey she post, Nana-Aisha say she don dey di restaurant for di past few years no but on Sunday wey she go dia dem kick her out sake of new policy wey no de allow women enta.

"Wen I pressed about why I dem dey send me out, dem tell me say to eat for dia I gatz follow man come or man for accompany me. I too bin dey shock to comment, I no fit chop meal because I be woman? @MsAdeola and I get to eat somewhere else." Salaudeen tweet.

BBC Pidgin tok to di director and owner of di restaurant Oga Joseph Osuntuyi, wey tok say "notin like dat happun."

Oga Osuntuyi say: "I bin give security instruction say afta many pipo don enta di premises, make dem no allow any oda pesin enta. Dis na to comply wit Lagos State Safety Commission wey say make pipo no pass some kain number for one place and make dem keep social distancing sake of Covid-19.

"Na small restaurant for good sake, why we go get dat kain policy?" in ask.

But one online local tori pipo Allnews.ng say di manager of di restaurant wey call im sef Dipah, say dem no want women dia becos some of dem fit sidon for two or three hours wit only one bottle of coke while rich customers no fit find seat, dat na why di company do di new policy.

BBC Pidgin find out say di Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) don reach out to Aisha Salaudeen and dem don begin investigate di mata.

Harzoyka restaurant and hotels na India restaurant wey dey located in Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria.

Earlier dis year, BBC Pidgin bin investigate tori of how women dey find am hard to enta clubs, bars for Nigeria sake of dis same palava and most of di complaints happun for Nigeria commercial city of Lagos.