Martin Amidu: John Dramani Mahama den Ghana Special Prosecutor 'dog fight' for project corruption investigation

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ghana Special prosecutor Martin Amidu [left] dent Ghana former Prez John Dramani Mahama

Tension dey rise between Ghana Special Prosecutor den former Prez John Mahama turn 'dog fight' over Airbus corruption scandal.

In a recent development, Special Prosecutor fire back at Prez Mahama who describe en actions as 'coward and stupid' last week.

Inside letter wey he write in response to accusations say he be coward by de John Mahama.

Martin Amidu write: "Your Excellency, de wise and brave former President John Dramani Mahama, man-up, wise-up, den be brave enough to come plus two lawyers of your own choice so say we go caution den interrogated by dis Office…" he write.

"No question of stupidity or cowardice dey inside dis matter. Any person who dey want aspire to be President of Ghana for a second term who know say a cardinal principle in security and intelligence be say "caution be de better part of valour" no be worthy of de vote."

"To demonstrate your valour den wisdom say you no be de elected Government Official 1 and also de first guarantor to Samuel Adam Mahama en passport application."

How de beef between Martin Amidu and Mahama start

Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu in a report wey he release about one Agyapa Royalties deal under dis govment, add one sentence commentary in that report say like he for invite former Prez Mahama for investigation but he no do that sake of de upcoming elections.

Mr Amidu talk say by investigation de Airbus scandal wey some people suggest say John Mahama dey inside, e go affect am in de elections.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, John Mahama win 2012 election by a slender margin and e dey contest 2020 presidential vote for December.

But John Mahama no make happy about de fact say Special Prosecutor add en name to investigation report on de current govment which no dey involve am.

So John Mahama blast am, dis be what he talk: "If you be man enough, present Agyapa den do a report on Airbus separately, and then I go come answer you on Airbus. If you think say I be guilty in de Airbus matter, accuse me directly."

"But because he you be coward and you know say Agyapa go be major discussion today, he put one paragraph inside on Airbus to equalize de discussion. Wey kain stupidity be dis?" he ask.

Wia dis foto come from, President Akufo-Addo/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, 2018 foto: Martin Amidu dey smile as dem announce say he go chop special prosecutor

How Ghanaians dey react

Some Ghanaians express disappointment at de actions of de Special Prosecutor over de war of words wey he also unleash on de former Prez where de dey suggest say he be corrupt govment official.

Also, some officials of de opposition NDC describe de investigations by Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu as "nonsensical."