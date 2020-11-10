Sehm Mbinglo II, Paramount Fon of Nso regain freedom wit conditions

Wia dis foto come from, Nsoda

Suspected separatists don free de Fon of Nso, Sehm Mbinglo II afta five days for dia hiding place.

For November 5, suspected separatists bi kidnap de Fon of Nso, Mbinglo II and Cardinal Tumi for Babessi, Ngoketungia sub- division on dia way to Nso, Bui Division.

De kidnappers free de Fon on Nso for Ndop, kilometers from Babessi for wusai deh bi kidnap dem, Palace aid tell BBC News Pidgin.

E no bi clear if deh pay any moni, but de kidnappers bin don give dia conditions for free de Fon.

"De free de fon wit de condition say e get for wit draw from regional election, Fon e close aid tell BBC News Pidgin.

Cameroon di organise regional elections for December 1 from which deh go get house of chiefs.

Apart from say e get for say e get for withdraw from regional elections, make e go back for Yaoundé. So for now Nso pipo nova see dia Fon.

De fighters promise for kidnap e again if e continue e political activities for Southern Cameroons.

Anoda condition na say make e go visit prisoners, tell president Biya to free political prisoners laik Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and odas, shiddon tok and make goment komot e forces from de two crisis regions, de palace aid, tok.

Even though deh free Cardinal Christian Tumi for November 6, since den, e still dey hospital and na trauma spoil e health condition, Bishop e collaborator, Eli Smith tell BBC News Pidgin.