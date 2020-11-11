Kenechukwu Okeke: Aisha Yesufu, Falz, Burna Boy, EndSARS protest promoters chop lawsuit from Kenechukwu Okeke

KeneChukwu Okeke, don sue at least 38 pipo wey im say be di promoters of di EndSARS protests across Nigeria.

Okeke, na activism lawyer wey no too popular before im tweet out di court paper [lawsuit] wey im file for one Abuja magistrate court don begin trend for social media since Tuesday.

For di lawsuit, Aisha Yesufu, Falz, Sam Adeyemi, Olorunrinu Oduala, Kiki Mordi and Feyikemi Abudu dey among di pipo wey di man don carry go court.

But who be dis man [Kenechukwu Okeke]?

Little things dey about di man for internet but BBC Pidgin show say no be di first time wey Okeke go dey sue pipo for different public matter.

For im Twitter handle, @HumanRightsNG, di man describe imsef s human rights activist, advocate, master of jurrispudence, messenger of God, Eze Nri and radical defender of human rights.

Kenechukwu Okeke Background

KeneChukwu Okeke, MCSD na National Coordinator, Good Governance Initiative wey be one civil society NGO wey be like pro-goment pipo.

For May 2020. Kenechukwu Okeke tok say im go sue di Nigerian Police Force after news break say police man kill 16-years-old Tina Ezekwe.

He also sue di governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano, sake of di way im goment present di state budget for 2019.

Dat same year, e carry di goment go court afta dem ban keke for di state.

Im also post picture of imsef during one court mata wey im do for zoom and also share link of opinion wey im write ontop Covid-19 palava.

Kenechukwu Okeke lawsuit against EndSARS protest promoters

For statement wey im publicize on top Twitter, im call di protesters say dem be "riot promoters" and tok say dem bin gada unlawful assembly, cause damage to im property and cause fear for di pipo wey dey stay for Abuja.

E sue fifty pipo for criminal proceedings ontop di mata wey include, human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, musicians Peter and Paul Okoye (Psquare), Folarin Falana [Falz], David Adeleke [Davido], Damini Ogulu [Burna Boy], Tiwa Savage, Journalist Kiki Mordi and plenti ooda including former footballer, Kanu Nwankwo and Pastor Sam Adeyemi.

