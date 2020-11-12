Asylum in Canada: Seeking asylum in Canada latest for Nigerians wey wan japa like DJ Switch

Canada na kontri for North America

Canadian Embassies, High Commissions, Consulates, Consulates General or Honorary Consulates no dey accept refugee applications directly from pipo.

Na di latest informate High Commission of Canada to Nigeria release for Nigerians wey wan japa like DJ Switch.

Sake of di recent events wey dey happun for Nigeria, di High Commission of Canada to Nigeria don receive great interest in Canadian immigration programs, according to di informate from Canada embassy inside Nigeria wey land on Wednesday night.

Dem say Canada dey work with di United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), oda important referral organizations and private sponsors to identify individualswey dey in need of resettlement, and wey dey outside dia home kontri.

All di information you need to apply to visit or immigrate to Canada dey available free on di official Government of Canada website: http://cic.gc.ca

For information about oda immigration programs you mightdey qualified for, use di Come to Canada tool.

How asylum dey work for each kontri?

National asylum systems dey in place to determine who qualify for international protection.

For you to qualify to be asylum seeker, you go be pesin wey dey run japa comot your kontri domot enta anoda kontri, because of war or oda factors wey dey harm you or your family and you apply for international protection alias asylum for di kontri you dey run go sake of dis threats you dey face.

However, during mass movements of refugees, usually as a result of conflict or violence, e no always dey possible or necessary to conduct individual interviews with every asylum seeker wey dey cross border.

Dis groups dem dey usually call dem 'prima facie' refugees.

According to UNHCR, everipesin get right to seek asylum from persecution, and dem dey do dia best to protect those who need it.

At di end of 2019, na about 4.2 million pipo around di world dey wait for a decision on dia asylum claims.

For more information and di latest statistics, read UNHCR Asylum Trends report.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, DJ Switch

[DJ Switch asylum in Canada] - Wetin we know?

On Tuesday morning, her employer, Peter Okoye confam to BBC Pidgin say DJ Switch no dey Nigeria at di moment.

Oga Peter wey bin dey respond to [DJ Switch asylum in Canada] tori, only tok say she dey for wia dey safe, but im no tok any oda comment.

DJ Switch na prominent member of di EndSARS protest against police brutality inside Nigeria, wey according to latest local tori pipo fit don get asylum inside Canada (tori wey BBC Pidgin dey torchlight).

Before di asylum tori of DJ Switch, wey witness di [Lekki Toll gate Lagos shooting] she bin don dey complain of threat to her life.

DJ Switch suffer threat? - See background of di gist

Di Tuesday 20 October 2020 evening attack wey happun for Lekki Toll gate area of Lagos, south west Nigeria wey at at least a dozen protesters, na event many pipo see live because DJ Switch, stream am for Instagram page as e dey happun.

Dis don leave kweshion ontop pipo mind about di safety of di DJ, wey her real name na Obianuju Catherine Udeh.

As of late night of 20 October, tori bin comot say Nigerian authorities don detain her. Odas say she don die, as she lose her life in di crossfire of di live ammunition shooting by soldiers for Lekki toll gate.

But by early mor mor of Wednesday, 21 October, di mata don clear as DJ Switch use Instagram to confam say she dey alive and well.

Nigerian Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus na anoda celebrity wey many fear for her her life because she bin dey di scene of di shooting.