Wentworth Miller: Prison Break star Wentworth Miller dey out for gay role

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Wentworth Miller na di main character for Prison Break season wey act as Michael Scofield

Wentworth Miller, popular Hollywood star don confam say im no go return for di sixth season of Fox Network "Prison Break".

Miller shock fans wit one Instagram post, wia im reveal im decision to shun di show due to im decision to only play gay characters.

Inside di trending post, Miller identified with gay community while im beg to fans and critics who "fall in love wit not real life straight man wey dey a real gay one dey play".

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Wentworth Miller

"On a related note... I'm out. Of PB. Officially", Miller comment.

"I just no wan play straight characters. Dem don tell and tell dia stories.