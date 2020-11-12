Nigeria vs Sierra Leone: [When is Nigeria vs Sierra Leone?] Super Eagles team list for Afcon qualifiers

Wia dis foto come from, Super Eagles/Twitter

Nigeria Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, don beat dia chest say Nigeria go win di 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Sierra Leone.

Osimhen wey arrive di Eagles camp from im base for Italy on Wednesday say im dey happy to come back to join di squad.

"Make Nigerians dey expect nothing but victory but to be realistic di game no go dey easy so we need to prepare well which we don dey do and we go give our all for dis win," na so di striker tok according to local sport tori pipo.

[When is Nigeria vs Sierra Leone?]

Nigeria go host di Leone Stars for di Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, Nigeria, on Friday by 5pm Nigerian Time.

Super Eagles team list

Di Super Eagles team list neva dey clear but coach Rohr say dem no dey underrate Sierra Leoneans.

Di Nigerian Natonal team get focus and dia objective na to win di game on Friday.

"We wan win di two games so we fit get ticket and be little more relaxed for final games," Gernot Rohr tok.

Di last match wey di super eagles play dem feature many young new players.

However dis time around tori from di training camp show say top international stars wey dey play for Super Eagles don show.

Wia dis foto come from, Super Eagles Wetin we call dis foto, Ahmed Musa during training om Wednesday night.

See list of Super Eagles players wey dey camp for Benin City dey train:

Ahmed Musa

William Ekong

Alex Iwobi

Ola Aina

Joe Aribo

Leon Balogun

Kevin Akpoguma

Sebastin Osigwe

Zaidu Sanusi

Tyronne Ebuehi

Etebo Oghenekaro

Maduka Okoye

Ike Ezenwa

Chidozie Awaziem

Kelechi Iheanacho

Emmanuel Dennis

Chidera Ejuke

Samuel Chukwueze

Paul Onuachu

Wia dis foto come from, Super Eagles

Who go win di next game?

Football na luck sometimes as game fit change and kontri wey one no expect say go win fit carry trophy. However, sometimes history of di kontri for pas fit help person make informed guess about who fit win.

Di two kontris don play for 14 times and na Nigeria get upper hand. Nigeria don win 9 of di games. Di last ggame wey dem bin play end for 2-1 and na Nigeria get di 2.

Nigeria bin play 1 - 1 draw with Tunisia for dia last group game on 13 October.

Di Super Easgles even lost to Algeria four days earlier wen day jam Algeria on 9 October.

Anoda reason wey Nigeria get upper hand na say na for Samuel Ogbemudi dem go play di game wey go give Nigerian players more confidence.

Also, na ontop dia field and dem dey familiar with di way dia field be.

Also, Sierra Leone dey behind Nigeria for for global ranking of FIFA.