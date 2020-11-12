Jerry John Rawlings: Ghana president, world leaders, celebrities react to death of former Ghana leader Jerry Rawlings

"A great tree don fall, and Ghana dey poorer for dis loss" Dis na di word of Ghana President, Nana Akufo-Addo as im dey react to death of di kontri former leader Jerry John Rawlings.

President Akufo-Addo say im don give order make dem fly Ghana flags at half-mast for di next seven (7) days for all parts of di kontri and declare seven (7) days of morning from Friday 13th November to Friday 20th November to honour Jerry Rawlings.

E also add say im don suspend dia political campaign for dis period of mourning to respect late Rawlings.

Also, Liberian president, George Weah don send im condolence to di goment and pipo of Ghana, concerning di death of dia former leader, Jerry Rawlings.

George Weah send im condolence afta di news come out today say Jerry Rawlings don die on Thursday morning from Covid-19.

George weah tweet say: "On behalf of di goment and pipo for di Republic of Liberia, and in my own name, I wish to convey deepest and profound sympathy to di goment and pipo of Ghana, di Rawlings family and di entire Africa for di death of great statesman, Former President."

"Ghana, Liberia and Africa go miss great leader. Liberia remembers im big contribution to di attainment and sustainment of peace during our dark days of our own history."

Former Nigeria senate president, Abubakar Bukola Saraki and wife Toyin Saraki don also react to di death of Jerry Rawlings.

Oga Saraki say Jerry Rawlings always lead from di front and match im words wit actions.

Nigeria main opposition presidential candidate and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar say Jerry Rawlings na African giant and im tenure as leader of Ghana remains strong.

Popular Ghana/Nigerian celeb, Juliet Ibrahim also tweet say: "#sadDay 2020 What a year, my condolences to the entire family. Rest In Peace Excellency Jerry Rawlings"

Also Popular Nigerian artist, Davido don react.

