Doug Emhoff: Oda men wey marry female world leaders

Vice-President Elect for di United States of America Kamala Harris don break plenti history records, with her win as first female, Black and Indian American VP.

Dis one come mean say her husband, Doug Emhoff go be di first "second dude" for di White House. Di position dey so new for men to carry, e no get name.

Oga Emhoff bin take time off work so e go fully concentrate on di Biden-Harris ticket and e don comot im latest firm DLA Piper on top say dem dey involved in lobbying and e fit resemble conflict of interest.

For American history, all di partners of presidents and vice presidents don be woman, as di oga of presidential studies for di University of Virginia's Miller Center, Barbara Perry tok.

As di vice presido be head of di senate, oga Emhoff don turn pesin wey go dey arrange food and events for di partners dem of senators.

E no be di only one o. Make we check out oda female world leaders and how dia husbands handle dia position

Clark Gayford, husband of New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinta Arden

For 2017, wen Jacinta Arden bin get belle for her first daughter, her partner Clark Gayford, wey be host of one popular fishing show for di kontri decide say im go be stay at home papa so dat she go fit go back to work as Prime Minister.

For 2020, Gayford don tok about how e dey hard to get im wife to even chop lunch for fifteen minutes and di early mornings and late evenings wey be part of her work most especially for di middle of di coronavirus pandemic for di kontri.

E also tok about how hard e dey to do tins like normal pesin as evribodi dey chook eye for im bodi.

Lam Siu-por, husband of Chief Executive of Hong Kong, Carrie Lam

Lam Siu-por na British mathematician wey marry Carrie Lam for 184 and togeda dem get two pikin, all boys.

Wen she bin win Chief executive for 2017, Carrie Lam announce say im no go follow join any honorary chairmanships of community groups wey dem dey nornally give di spouses of Chief executive as e bin no want im life to change.

So, as at now, oga Lam no get any official goment role but dem still dey call am "spouse of di Chief Executive".

Markus Räikkönen, husband of Finnish Prime Minister, Sanna Marin

Wetin we call dis foto, Markus Räikkönen and Sanna Marin for dia wedding day

Di youngest female Prime Minister for world bin marry her long time partner, footballer Markus Räikkönen wey she bin meet at di age of 18.

Di couple wey both dey 34 years old get one three year daughter.

Oga Räikkönen wey dey play for di Finnish football club recently tok for interview say im get knee injury and e dey use play with im pikin to take cope with di situation.