Diwali: How pipo for celebrate dis festival all ova di world
Diwali na one five-day festival wey dey hold around di world and dey used to celebrate di victory of good ova evil.
Na mostly Hindus, Sikhs and Jains around di world dey celebrate di event wey dem dey also call Festival of lights.
Dem dey also, use di event to celebrate one of di Hindu gods, Lord Ram and im return afta im 14 years of exile.
For di Sikhs, dem dey use di event celebrate di release of di sixth guru, Guru Hargobind, for 1619 afta di Emperor at di time bin jail am for di militarization of di Sikhs.
Di event include, lighting of candles and fireworks and also rangoli art, wey be wen pipo use colured powder, flower petals and oda materials take draw very complex designs dem for ground.
Different places celbrate di festival in different ways.
Sikhs and many devotees still go di Golden Temple of India.
For Nepal, wey dem dey call Festival of Lights, Tihar, many houses decorate dia front with coloured lights.
But di coronavirus pandemic change di way pipo celebrate for some places.
For dis temple for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, dem mak di worshippers to wea mask and check temperature before dem enta.
Worshippers for one temple for Colombo, Sri Lanka sef wear facemask.