Diwali: How pipo for celebrate dis festival all ova di world

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Diwali na one five-day festival wey dey hold around di world and dey used to celebrate di victory of good ova evil.

Na mostly Hindus, Sikhs and Jains around di world dey celebrate di event wey dem dey also call Festival of lights.

Dem dey also, use di event to celebrate one of di Hindu gods, Lord Ram and im return afta im 14 years of exile.

For di Sikhs, dem dey use di event celebrate di release of di sixth guru, Guru Hargobind, for 1619 afta di Emperor at di time bin jail am for di militarization of di Sikhs.

Di event include, lighting of candles and fireworks and also rangoli art, wey be wen pipo use colured powder, flower petals and oda materials take draw very complex designs dem for ground.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Rangoli art na part of di Diwali celebration

Different places celbrate di festival in different ways.

Sikhs and many devotees still go di Golden Temple of India.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

For Nepal, wey dem dey call Festival of Lights, Tihar, many houses decorate dia front with coloured lights.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Nepal celebrate with coloured lights for dia house

But di coronavirus pandemic change di way pipo celebrate for some places.

For dis temple for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, dem mak di worshippers to wea mask and check temperature before dem enta.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Diwali for Malyasia

Worshippers for one temple for Colombo, Sri Lanka sef wear facemask.