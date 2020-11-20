Pope Francis Instagram: Vatican explain why Pope like Brazilian sexy model photo

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/ Getty Images

Pope France, di Catholic bishop of Rome official Instagram account, @Franciscus action to like one Brazilian model, Natasha Garibotto picture cburst plenti Kasala on 13 November afta tori enta sake of wetin di pope do..

Tori be say dem unlike di picture di next day but di Holy See Press Office no gree tok on top di mata.

But sources wey dey close to di Vactican press office tell di Catholic News Agency say na team of employees dey follow handle di pope social media accounts dem and dem dey run internal investigation to find out how di like take happun.

Di social media star bin dey use di picture to promote her website wia she bin dey ask pipo to follow subscribe.

She dey promise new subscribers "sexy content, follow back for social media, direct chats, cash giveaway, signed Pictures and plenti more."