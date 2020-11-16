Peru President: Manuel Merino resign sake of protest and anger over police brutality

Peru interim president don resign, one day afta two die during protests against im goment.

"I want to let di whole kontri know say I dey resign," oga Merino tok for im televised address.

Manuel Merino, wey be former speaker of Congress, dey di new post as president for less dan a week.

E replace President Martín Vizcarra afta dem impeach am on Monday on top bribery allegations, wey e deny.

Senior politicians bin don call for oga Merino to resign after one violent crackdown on pipo wey dey protest against am.

Twelve ministers from im cabinet wey e recently appoint resign early on Sunday for protest against police brutality and di way e handle di crisis.

Congress fail to agree for replacement for oga Merino wen dem meet on Sunday, dem reject one team wey Rocío Silva Santisteban lead, dat na one writer and former human rights activist.

Dem don begin draft one new list, made up of interim president and senior politicians from across di region.

Why pipo dey protests?

Tens of thousands of demonstrators - many of dem young pipo - na im join di protests against oga Vizcarra removal for recent days.

Dem dey accuse Congress say dem stage parliamentary coup. Oga Vizcarra, wey be 57 years old, bin get support among many voters for im attempt to do reform.

Saturday protests inside Lima bin dey peaceful but clashes come break out towards di evening between police and protesters.

Report say Police fire tear gas and shotgun pellets to drive demonstrators, and some bin troway fireworks and stones.

Two students, Jack Pintado, 22, and Inti Sotelo, 24, na im die for di protests.

Concerns dey ground for growing political crisis as Peru dey faces serious economic palava wey coronavirus pandemic cause.

Peru impose one of di earliest and strictest lockdowns for Latin America to stop di spread of coronavirus - but dia cases still dey rise.

So far report say di kontri get nearly 935,000 infections and more dan 35,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University - making dem di kontri with di third highest rate of death per 100,000 pipo inside di world.