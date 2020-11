Boris Johnson: UK Prime Minister begin coronavirus self-isolation afta Lee Anderson meeting

Wia dis foto come from, Lee Anderson MP/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Di prime minister say im follow all di guidelines and distancing advice during im meeting with Lee Anderson on Thursday

Di palava wey happen after Boris Johnson meeting with one Tory MP wey later test positive for Covid-19 don dey grow - as four oda Conservative politicians dey do self-isolating now.

Di PM wey dey among dem say im dey feel "great" on im first working day of isolating for No 10.

Inside video on Monday Oga Johnson ask odas to "follow di rules" di National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace department contact dem.

On Thursday, Oga Johnson spend about 35 minutes with Tory MP Lee Anderson, wey di next day see say im no fit taste or smell anything again.

One clinician from NHS Test and Trace contact di Prime Minister on Sunday, because im bin don follow oga Anderson tok and di medical officer decided say di meeting between di two men reach for dem to do self-isolation.

Oga Johnson, wey dem admit for hospital seven months ago afta im catch coronavirus, don stand im ground say im meeting wit oga Anderson follow all social distancing advice.

Di four oda Conservative MPs wey dey follow do self-isolating afta dia presence for di meeting include South Ribble MP Katherine Fletcher, Warrington South MP Andy Carter, Great Grimsby MP Lia Nici and Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.

Oga Johnson isolation dey begin as di UK goment dey prepare to launch new policies.