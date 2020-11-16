EndSARS protest and Eromosele Adene: Police Arraign EndSARS protester Eromz, demand dem lock am for 30 days

Wia dis foto come from, Onomene Adene

Nigerian Police don finally arraign Endsars protester, Eromosele Adene for Yaba Magistrate court, for Lagos south west Nigeria.

Di 27 year-old musician plus philanthropist appear before court nearly nine days afta police gbab am from im sister house on top crime of criminal incitement, cyber stalking, breach of public peace.

Di police bin bring exparte application to ask di court give dem power to lock Eromosele for cell for 30 days so as to give dem enough time to cari out dia investigation.

But Eromosele lawyer and di endsars lawyer, Orji Chinedu bin argue wit di court say dat one dey against im fundamental rights and di right tin na for dem to grant am bail.

Di court afta e hear di mata, adjourn di mata to 17th of November, 2020 to decide on di mata.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

How protester land for police cell?

Eromosele bin chop arrest for November 7th for afta security pipo pick am up sake say e joinbody take do Endsars protest.

Di police bin arrest am and lock am up for Lagos come later transfer am go police headquarters for di Federal Criminal Investigation Division (FCID) for Abuja for interrogation.

Social media rumour bin cari am say di police authority bin dey plan to arraign am for di Federal High court for Abuja on Monday.

Barrister Chinedu say, sake of di pressure wey di mount, di police oga for Abuja come ask dem make dem transfer di mata back to Lagos.

But like thief in di night, di police come move , Eromosele back to Lagos around 9pm on Sunday, 15th November to di Lagos State Police Command for Ikeja to appear before di Magistrate court.

Di police accuse say im conduct and action na one wey fit break di peace within di Yaba Magisterial district.

Di police also claim say dem arrest Eromz for protest venue even wen di lawyer say na for house dem arrest am.

Lawyer/Family reaction

Oga Chinedu say di police dey try punish Eromz as pipo dey popular call am as a way to take close di mouth or intimidate oda protesters.

E claim say tension bin dey court today and dat if di magistrate no grant am bail, den dem go cari di mata go di Federal High court.

E say im no comit murder for dem to hold am dat long against wetin constitution tok wey be 24 hours and dat peaceful protest no demand dat kain arrest and treatment from goment.

For October 8, young Nigerians dem bin enta street to protest make goment end di Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Eromosele bin one of those wey di ginger di protest for Lagos and dem di police officials dem gbab am afta dem link im number to flyer wey di call pipo make dem come out for protest.

Some rights activists don condemn im arrest as dem believe say e don reach nine days wey e dey police custody without any charge.