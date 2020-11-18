Trump news: US president sack election official wey say no fraud for di election

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

US president, Donald Trump say e don fire one top election official wey dey contradict im claims of voter fraud.

President Trump tok say e "terminate" Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (Cisa) chief Chris Krebs for im "highly inaccurate" remarks on vote integrity.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Oga Trump no agree say Joe Biden win am for di US election, and don make some kain claims without prove of "massive" voter fraud.

Election officials bin don tok say di vote na di "most secure" for US history.

Oga Krebs na di latest official wey President Trump don sack afta defeat, plus di Defence Secretary Mark Esper wey e don pursue as report say President Trump dey doubt im loyalty.

Plenti tok-tok dey go on for Washington DC say before oga Trump leave office for January, CIA director Gina Haspel and FBI director Christopher Wray fit also enta di chopping block.

Like many odas wey president Trump don fire, report say oga Krebs only hear say dem don fire am wen e see di president tweet on Tuesday.

But afta e sack, oga Krebs wey be former Microsoft executive be like pesin wey no get any regrets.

E don run the agency from wen dem launch am two years ago afta di accuse say Russian chook mouth for US 2016 election.