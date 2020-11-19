Ben Watkins parents, life and what to know about US MasterChef Junior star wey die at di age of 14

Ben Watkins appear on di US MasterChef for 2018

MasterChef Junior star Ben Watkins don die at di age of 14 from one rare type of cancer, im family don confirm.

Di young chef, wey appear ontop di US version of di popular cooking show for 2018, die on Monday.

TV chef Gordon Ramsay, one of di show judge, describe Ben as "incredibly talented home cook and even stronger young man".

Ben come from tragic circumstances, afta im lost im mother and father for murder-suicide case three years ago.

Im grandmother Donna Edwards and im uncle Anthony Edwards tok for statement, for im GoFundMe page: "Our Ben don go home to be with im mama dis afternoon afta one year-and-a-half-long battle with cancer.

"Ben suffer more dan im share for im 14 years on dis Earth, but we take comfort say im suffering don dey finally over and for di end, Ben know say many pipo loved am."

Who be Ben Watkins?

Ben sabi im way around to make some kain snacks including brownies and cookies

Ben Watkins come from just outside of Chicago and learn how to cook by working at im father Michael barbecue restaurant.

Ben go operate di cash register and take orders, and also sell im own homemade cookies, brownies, cinnamon rolls and banana bread.

E credit IM baking skills to im mother, im say: "My mom teach me everything she sabi. Or I go just sabi by watching her."

However, for 2017, Ben father shoot and kill Ben mother, Leila Edwards, before e kill imself.

Ben grandmother and uncle en become im legal guardians.

Di following year, at di age of 11, e feature ontop di Fox show MasterChef Junior, wia im talent combined with im tragic back story make am viewers favourite.

Watkins first appearance see am compete as one of 40 contestants, age between nine and 13, for 24 spots on di show and a chance to win di $100,000 (£75,224) prize.

Gordon Ramsay describe Watkins as "talented home cook and even stronger young man".

W win di final white apron of di night, by impressing di judges with im peach cobbler im make with whipped cream and caramel sauce.

E make di top 18 on di show.

Soon afta im 13th birthday though, dem diagnosed di newfound star with angiomatoid fibrous histiocytoma - one rare soft tissue tumour.

For July dis year, e undergo chemotherapy treatment for tumours for im lung, spine and shoulder.