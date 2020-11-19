Prophet Shepherd Bushiri: Preacher 'millionaire pastor' Bushiri, wife Mary multi-million dollar mansion dey seized South Africa court

Wia dis foto come from, @psbushlri/TWITTER Wetin we call dis foto, Shepherd Bushiri get plenty followers for South Africa

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri millionaire Malawian preacher for South Africa and im wife Prophetess Mary don enta fresh palava.

One judge for South Africa don order make dem seize dia house lose afta dem jump bail.

Di house wey dey near di capital Pretoria worth 5.5m South Africa rand ($350,000: £260,000), according to local tori.

Di judge order di couple to hand over di title deed of di property when court grant dem bail on top accuse of moni laundering and fraud.

Dis dey come afta di popular Christian pastor wey dey face charges of 419 and moni laundering for South Africa japa go im home kontri for Malawi.

Meanwhile Court for Malawi don free prophet Shepherd Bushiri and im wife afta dia arrest earlier today.

South Africa still dey demand say Bushiri and im wife Mary must return to Pretoria to face case of alleged magomago afta dem jump bail rung go Malawi.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and im wife Prophetess Mary Bushiri don deny di accuse, over di weekend, e explain for post dem drop for dia social media account say dem dey Malawi, because of safety and security concerns.

South Africa don issue arrest warrant for di couple and want make Malawi authorities deport dem.

Important facts wey make Shepherd Bushiri popular

Wia dis foto come from, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Wetin we call dis foto, Many don call di millionaire pastor one of di richest religious leaders for Africa.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri na Malawi-born "prophet" wey dey operate churches from Ghana to South Africa.

Shepherd Bushiri na di founder of di Evangelical Church Gathering for South Africa wit branches for oda kontries.

E don claim to cure pipo of HIV, make blind see road, turn poor man to rich man and even one time, im claim say im waka for air.

Bushiri tell Zimbabwe politician Kembo Mohadi say im go get "di crown" before dem name am vice-president, according to New Zimbabwe.

Im popular sotay im crusades dey full sports stadium wit followers.

Many don call di millionaire pastor one of di richest religious leaders for Africa.

Wia dis foto come from, PROPHET BUSHIRI/TWITTER

Bushiri enta and im wife Prophetess Mary enta public eye again afta tori say im jump bail for South Africa on top accuse of moni laundering and magomago and don run go im home kontri.

Crime investigators tok say di case involve 102 million South Africa rand ($6.6m).