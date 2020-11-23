Dr Godwin Maduka: Who be di Nigerian - US based physician and wetin im tok about di 'building of 21 universities' for Anambra state?

Wia dis foto come from, GoDWIN MADUKA/FACEBOOK

One Nigerian-American based doctor Godwin Maduka don deny tori wey dey fly up and down for social media say im tok say im go build 21 Universities for im home state, Anambra.

Plenty reactions don follow afta local tori pipo report say Dr Maduka claim say e go build 21 universities for Anambra state if e get opportunity to govern di state.

Dem wonder how e go dey possible and how di idea na misplaced priority.

But di doctor don clear di air say wetin im tok na say im go ensure say all di local goments for Anambra state get at least one extension campus of di state university to make education dey closer and accessible to di pipo.

For inside statement wey im tok-tok pesin Onwurah Anthony sign, e explain say wetin Dr Maduka tok na say im go strengthen di education system to empower youths and im go also change di curriculum to accommodate more entrepreneurial courses to empower youth wen dem graduate from school.

Di statement also read say im go reduce di cost of education for di state to enable poor pipo fit afford am.

Who be Dr Godwin Maduka ?

Wia dis foto come from, DR GODWIN MADUKA/TWITTER

Dr Godwin Maduka na di founder of di Las Vegas Pain Institute and Medical Center.

Dem born di Nigerian-American doctor for 1959 for Nkerechi now Umuchukuw Anambra state, Nigeria. He start im education for Nawfia Comprehensive Secondary School and All Saints Grammar school, Umunze, before e get admission to study Medicine for di University of Port Harcourt but im no fit go sake of money. He later get opportunity to study for abroad wit scholarship to cover half of im school fees. Im younger brother and uncle gada money for am to move go America for 1982.

He get another scholarship to study pharmacy for Mercer University and e graduate for 1988. Afta graduation, he work as a pharmacy technician, before e get full scholarship to study medicine for di University of Tennessee.

Dr Maduka proceed to Harvard Medical School and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center for im post graduate training and residency in anaesthesiology, critical care and pain management, he graduate for 1997.