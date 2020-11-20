Shanice Ndunge Muoka and Talia: Nairobi teenage girls dey miss after Job Advert phone call

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Shanice Ndunge Muoka, Nairobi teenage girl and six oda girls dey miss afta dem ansa one 'Job Advert' phone call.

Latest tori be say Kenya investigation officials don rescue three girls wey dem suspect say dey part of a number of girls wey miss about six days ago.

Tori of di missing girls - ages between 15 -16 make headline after one woman post for social media say she dey find her cousin Shanice Ndunge Muoka wey miss on Saturday 14 November.

Since then, report for local media be na at least six young girls miss, for wetin dem suspect say na kidnapping, around di same weekend.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/DCI Kenya

Now di Child Protection Unit of Kenya Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) don announce di rescue of wetin dem believe be three of di girls.

"Efforts dey in place to trace and rescue di remaining girls," di Police department bin write for Twitter on Friday afternoon.

Dis dey come after one BBC Africa Eye documentary wey torchlight say child trafficking na serious mata wey dey go on for di East African kontri.

Di investigation cause millions for di kontri to para for how di goment suppose dey do more to stop di crime.

E no dey clear whether Shanice Ndunge Muoka dey part of di three girls wey authorities rescue on 20 November.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, One woman wey say she be Shanice Ndunge Muoka cousin say na one number wey be like US number call di victim phone before she miss

Earlier, speaking to tori pipo Kenyans.co.ke, Ndunge cousin Barbra Yvette wey be lawyer confam say di Form 1 student from Chogoria Girls dey miss.

"We dey very worried afta her disappearance because she be minor and be psesin wey no ge any identification documents so dem fit easily traffic her out of kontri. She explain

"She leave di house at night on Saturday and use di mum phone to call di international number because her phone dey seized by di parents so we no fit even reach her."

Yvette add say wen dem track di number on Thursday, November 19 e reveal say di owner dey travel towards Mombasa.

Di cousin also add give di newspaper say di family dey yet to find out di identity of di pesin wey dey US number as dem bin suspect e fit don come out of one application to hide di identity of di user.

Di cousin get doubts about di job wey Ndunge don get afta di company fail to involve di parents as she e be say she be small girl alias minor and no fitt sign di contract without di parents.