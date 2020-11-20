ASUU Strike Nigeria: Academic Staff Union of University, Federal Government meeting update today

Academic Staff Union of University [ASUU] and Federal Government meeting to today end without any agreement.

Nigeria striking university lecturers [ASUU] tell BBC Pidgin afta di meeting dis evening say Federal Goment don shake bodi small but dem go need to meet wit oda members of di union.

See di outcome:

Earned Allowances, Revitalisation Fund

Tori be say no agreement dey reached yet, but goment bin shift grounds on how to equip schools, and increase money ontop di university lecturers allowance from 50 to 65 billion naira [40bn for earned allowance and 25bn for revitalization fund alias money to take equip universities].

Before Friday meeting, di goment agreement na 50 billion [20bn for revitalization fund and 30bn for allowance].

But di striking lecturers bin dey demand 110 billion naira to take equip schools alias revitalization funds and make dem release 50% first (wey be one of di main reasons wey make ASUU and FG never fit agree ontop di strike mata).

However, goment during dis meting say dem go now give 65 billion naira and fit release 61.5% of di money for ground.

On di earned allowance, ASUU bin dey demand 50 billion but goment promise 30 billion naira and afta Friday meeting FG don add extra money wit promise say di Accountant General of di Federal fit quickly release 40 billion now but ASUU go show evidence to proof say dem earn di allowee.

Di goment tell di lecturers say make Vice Chancellors submit dia EAA/EA to Nigeria University Commission [NUC] before 30 November.

However, [ASUU] members dey cry say some of di striking university lecturers neva collect salary for eight months.

Federal Government reply say dem go set up payment plan to review di no work no pay policy so da dem fit to settle those wey never collect pay since ontop di ASUU Strike.

On di IPPIS vs UTAS mata

Academic Staff Union of University tell Federal Government on Friday say dem don demonstrate how di UTAS payment platform dey work to all stakeholders including Vice Chancellors and Bursars and e dey work fine.

Wetin next for [ASUU Strike Nigeria]?

Di negotiating team say dem go meet again on Friday next week.

Dis dey come as law students for di kontri carry di ASUU go court for 10 billion naira compensation money unto say dia strike since March 2020 affect Nigerian students right to education.

Di meeting start at 11:51am wit di Labour minister, Chris Ngige presiding.

Since ASUU go strike for March 2020, goment delegation and di lecturers don dey meet to find solution.