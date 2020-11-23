American Music Awards: 2020 winners of annual American music awards show wey Taraji P. Henson host

Wia dis foto come from, Kevin Mazur/AMA2020 Wetin we call dis foto, Jennifer Lopez leave am all on di floor for her perfromance

American Music Awards 2020 wey actress Taraji P. Henson host bin feature some ogbonge tins wey make am very interesting even as e bin host for inside pandemic.

Di award show wey feature performances from Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber and Doja Cat bin hold on Sunday night, 22 November 2020.

Who be di biggest winners of di night?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd win big as dem bag three awards each.

Justin Bieber win Collaboration of di year and Country Favourite Song for di gbedu wey e follow Dan+Shay do wey dem call "10,000 Hours" and also Favourite Male (Pop/Rock) Artiste.

Taylor Swift gbabb Aritiste of di year, Best music video for "cardigan" and Favourite Female (Pop/Rock) Artiste.

While The Weeknd collect Favourite Male (Soul/R&B) Artiste, Favourite Album for Soul/ R&B for "After Hours" and Favourite Song for for Soul/ R&B for "Heartless".

Oda winners na BTS, Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Juice Wrld, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

Who Perform for di Night?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, From old school to gbedu of now and after hours, di vibe for di night bin dey lit

Di performances for di night no even start with musicians, why? Because host, Taraji P. Henson decide say she go do small gbedu to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion WAP before show even start.

However, di show bin get some exclusives as Save Your Tears wey go be di first time The Weeknd go sing di song for TV and Jennifer Lopez give her performance debut for two songs "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely".

Also Megan Thee Stallion, BTS and Doja Cat bring demselves fierce with both looks and performances for di award show.

Even as Justin Bieber abd Shawn Mendes almost make pipo cry for dia collabo performance and Nelly carry pipo go back to di 2000s with im performances of "Country Grammar," "E.I." and "Ride Wit Me"

Who Slay pass for di Night?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Apart from some wird appearances byy oda stars, host Taraji P. Henson bin no come play with her slay for di night

We for carry am give Beyonce but no be her real face comot for Sunday Night.

However, Taraji P. Henson sama us four ogbonge looks back to back, The Weeknd no gree show im face as im carri bandage all night.

And Nelly keep an classy sotay pipo come dey ask how old e be again sef.

How dem do AMAs with Covid-19 restrictions?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Cutout of stars on top coronavirus restrictions

Di show bin get collabo of both in person and remote performances for di night.

One of di stars wey perform, Bebe Rexha wey reveal say, e bin dey hard to no get audience and dem bin dey air rehersal space every hour and take Covid-19 tests twice daily before di show.