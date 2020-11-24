Trump to Biden [GSA] transition latest: How US government transition dey work

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, US President elect Joe Biden

American President Donald Trump don accept formal US transition to start to prepare President-elect Joe Biden to take office but how dis hand over of power dey work.

Di transition period between November wen di election hold and January wen Joe Biden suppose take office na time to allow for make di incoming president fit arrange im cabinet plus oda tins e go need before im enta office.

Wetin dey happun for di transition period?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, GSA oga Emily Murphy announce on Monday she go provide $6.3 million in funds for di president elect

Di American constitution get law for di transitional process wey dem dey call "Di Presidential Transition Act" to arrange orderly transfer of executive power.

Di act put di Administrator of General Services, in dis cases Emily Murphy go dey in charge of getting office space for di President and Vice President elect, funding for di consultants dem go get to prepare to take power, payment of di salary of office staff and oda type of money.

Emily Murphy announce on Monday she go provide $6.3m (N2.4billion naira) in funds for di US president elect.

Di transition period na also time wen all di department and agencies under di outgoing presido go start to dey prepare dia briefing books wey go tok wetin dey go on for that agency programs dem dey handle and funding mata wey fit need di presidency attention.

Di transitional period na also time wen di new administration go pick dia staff, dat is pipo wey go follow Joe Biden and Kamala Harris work for White House.

Wetin Trump approval go mean for transition?

Now wey Trump don gree for transitional work to start, e don clear road for some things to begin reach di Biden team.

Federal funding and office space for im transition team

Regular national security briefing and goment officials

Im transition website don change to US goment domain

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, But Trump also tok say e no to stop am from contesting di results of di 3 November presidential election.

How Joe Biden don dey prepare for transition?

As at now, Joe Biden don start to announce nominees for im foreign policy and national security team.

E dey set to appoint Anthony Blinken as Secretary of State and John Kerry as climate envoy, even as tori be say Janet Yellen fit becoem di first female US treasury secrretary.