Joe Bide election results [Anthony Blinken Secretary of State]: Trump accept hand-over to Biden?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Donald Trump

Donald Trump don accept say may one official US handover of goment alias transition begin for President-elect Joe Biden to take office.

Di president say di federal agency wey dey oversee di handover must "do wetin need to be done", even as e vow to continue challenge im election defeat.

Di General Services Administration (GSA) say dem dey accept Mr Biden as di "alikely winner".

Dis dey come as Oga Biden victory in di state of Michigan become officially certified, wey be a major blow to Oga Trump.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Joe Biden is become America's 46th president

Di Biden team welcome di start of d transition process as di Democratic president-elect bein warm up to be sworn in on 20 January.

"Today decision na a needed step to begin tackling di challenges facing our nation, including getting di pandemic under control and our economy back on track," na wetin di team tok for statement.

"Dis final decision na a definitive administrative action to formally begin di handover of goment alias transition process wit federal agencies."

[Anthony Blinken Secretary of State]

Earlier on Monday, Mr Biden reveal a foreign policy and national security team wey include im old colleagues from im years inside di Obama administration.

Joe Biden go appoint Anthony Blinken as secretary of state and John Kerry as climate envoy, while Janet Yellen fit be the first female US treasury secretary.

Wetin Trump tok?

Mr Trump tweet as di GSA, wey dia work na to formally begin presidential transitions, inform di Biden camp say dem go start di process.