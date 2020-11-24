UK Parliament sanctions Nigeria: Parliament of United Kingdom vote international sanctions against Nigeria

Wetin we call dis foto, UK Parliament dey consider all petitions wey get more than 100,000 signatures for a debate. So far di EndSARS petition from Nigeria don pass 200 thousand signatures.

Parliament of United Kingdom vote in favour international sanctions alais special punishment against Nigeria sake of EndSARS protests and how goment handle di mata.

UK parliament on Monday agree say Nigerian officials wey involved in di claim of excessive use of force on peaceful protesters during di 20 October, 2020 anti-police brutality demonstrations.

Members of United Kingdom Parliament also blast di the regime of President, Muhammadu Buhari for the attack and intimidation of protesters wey take part for #EndSARS demonstrations.

Di non binding vote na as a result of one petition before di UK parliament wey more than 220 thousand pipo sign.

Dem threaten to sanctions goment officials and security agents wit visa ban, freezing of assets and to stop the funding and training for Police.

Nigerian authorities don continued to deny say security forces open fire on peaceful protesters.

Na on 12 November 2020. goment for United Kingdom [UK] don answer di petition wey Nigerians sign to ask make di commonwealth kontri put sanctions ontop di head of Nigerian leaders as "punishment to anyone involved in violation of human rights".

According to dis petition, Nigerians tell di UK goment to use policy wey allow dem sanction anyone wey no respect human rights around di world.

Di UK parliament for dia response say dem dey concern about di violent wey happun during di EndSARS protest and dey wait for di investigation of di Nigerian goment into reports of police brutality for di kontri.

Protesters hold Nigerian flag wit inscription during one protest against di Nigeria rogue police unit wey dem dey ca Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), inside Ikeja district of Lagos, Nigeria, 15 October 2020. Di goment don dissolve di unit but many Nigerians still dey para for di way Nigerian goment handle di mata.