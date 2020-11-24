Elon Musk networth: Tesla CEO don tie with Bill Gates as di world second richest man

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Elon Musk climb ontop di ladder of di world richest men continue on Monday as di Tesla CEO net worth skyrocket.

Di shares of im electric automaker hit record high, dis wan boost im net worth to $127.9 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires index, wey track di world 500 wealthiest pipo.F

For some hours, hous, e even go slightly above Bill Gates, di co-founder of Microsoft (MSFT) and di world second-richest pesin, wey im worth dey estimated to be $127.7 billion. Di latest from Bloomberg index na say di dey men dey tied on $128 billion each.

Musk fortunes dey directly linked to Tesla own. Im biggest asset na di company stock, of wey e get about 20%, according to Bloomberg.

Tesla stock don shoot up almost 524%, dis year 2020, Musk add more dan an estimated $100 billion to im wealth.

Although Gates go likely be bigger billionaire if no be for im philanthropy. E and im wife, Melinda Gates, promise years ago to donate most of dia wealth to charity.

Amazon (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos na currently di world richest pesin, e get an estimated net worth of $182 billion.

Who be Elon Musk?

Born in South Africa, Elon Musk make more dan $160m from di sale of online payment service PayPal to eBay. Im desire to see humanity become true space-faring civilisation na di driving factor behind di founding of SpaceX. But he don also involve for di founding of oda companies like electric car manufacturer Tesla.

He also reason out di project, Hyperloop, one high-speed transportation system wey dey use pods wey dey travel through system of tubes. Im colourful personality and lifestyle make am di inspiration for Robert Downey Jr interpretation of Marvel Comics character Tony Stark.Tesla Inc wey dem bin dey call Tesla motors na American electric motor company wey base for California.

Wetin to know about Tesla

Na electricity di motor dey use function instead of fuel.

Dem found di company for 2003 and afta 11 years Tesla become di number one selling plug-in and battery electric passenger car manufacturer for 2019.