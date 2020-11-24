Prophet Shepherd Bushiri respond to new rape charge, accuse 'white police' say dem wan take am down

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di fugitive Malawi pastor Sheperd Bushiri wey South African goment bin accuse of mago-mago and money laundering, go need to face new accuse of rape.

On Monday 23 November, di Pretoria Magistrates court authorise three warrants of arrest for rape cases against Bushiri.

Some hours later Bushiri enta im official Facebook page to deny di accuse.

"As man of God wey pipo respect, husband and father, wey understand say rape na bad crime because e go against everytin wey I stand for and believe in," im write in respose to di fresh accuse.

E accuse Hawks, di South Africa anti-corruption agency say dia 'white police officers' suppose come arrest am if true-true dem get arrest warrant, but instead na leak dem dey leak informate give media.

37-year old Bushiri say if at all any agency wan torchlight rape case against am, e suppose be di child protection and sexual offences unit of di Police and no be Hawks.

Sheperd Bushiri make bail after dem bin arrest am for money laundering and fraud, but im and di wife Mary, come jump bail to escape go dia home kontri of Malawi, wia dem believe say justice go prevail in dia favour.

Di Malawi goment don say dem no epp di Bushiris escape.

Meanwhile, di justice department for South Africa don say within di next two weeks dem go serve Malawi extradition letter - wey go force Malawi to deport am back to South Africa to face charges dia.

Last week, Bushiri and im wife surrender demsef and appear for one Malawi court, but small time after, di court rule say di two of dem dey free to go. Since den, di two don remain for Malawi.

SA justice department nack di popular founder of Pretoria-based Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) megarchurch notice say as im don jump bail, make e forget about im big house for di kontri.

Bushiri reply say e better make im lose di house dan im life.