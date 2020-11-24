Indian bride wey wear pantsuit go her wedding cause controversy

By Geeta Pandey

BBC News, Delhi

Wia dis foto come from, Sanjana Rishi

One Indian-American business woman, Sanjana Rishi don explain why she wear pant suit for her traditional Indian wedding.

Ms Rishi say di reason why she wear di vintage, powder-blue pantsuit na because she love suit.

Her choice of dressing for her traditional wedding surprise many pipo and create lot of conversation for social media afta she bin post fotos of di wedding.

As some hail her pant suit say e dey fine and e make bold fashion statement, others argue say, soon to be brides go begin dey copy her and dem go abandon dia cultural traditional dress begin wear dis new fashion power suit.

Ms Richi bridal cloth no dey common for India, kontri where brides dey usually wear silk saris or long skirt wey dem go join wit blouse and scarf. Di preferred colour na red and dem go design and lace am wit expensive gold or silver thread.

Wia dis foto come from, Sanjana Rishi

One former editor of one bridal magazine Nupur Mehta Puri, say im neva see any Indian bride wey don ever dress like dat before, wetin dem always dey wear na di normal Indian attire join wit traditional jewellery from dia mama or grandmothers.

Di 29 year old bride marry Delhi businessman Dhruv Mahajan wey be 33 on 20 September for di capital, Delhi.

Dem bin plan to do dia wedding for September for US - wia di bride brother and most of her friends dey live - and do di second traditional Indian wedding for Delhi for November.

But coronavirus happun and all dia plans scata.

Ms Rishi say di moment she decide to marry she don already know wetin she go wear.

Wia dis foto come from, Sanjana Rishi

"I know say I go wear pantsuit, and I know di exact one,"

Italian designer Gianfranco Ferré design di vintage suit in di 1990's. "I dey surprise and happy to know say e still dey available when I decide to marry" she tok.

Her husband Mr Mahajan for im reaction say im no reason say im fiancée go show for di wedding inside pantsuit.

"Until I see her, I no get any idea wetin she go wear, but e no mata because I know say anything Sanj wear, she dey rock am."

Wia dis foto come from, Sanjana Rishi

As many pipo dey question her choice of wedding dress, she clear di air say she no dey try make any political statement but she fit don do am unknowingly.

She say no be all women at least for India dey free to wear anything dem like but di moment she share her fotos for Instagram, plenty women don write say di fotos don give dem courage to stand up to dia parents or in-laws on top wetin dem feel like to wear for dia wedding.

"At one level I dey very happy but for another level I worry small. I bin think say, ''hope no be say I don cause kasala for oda pipo lives or dia homes."