WAEC: I try my best but na God do am’ - Chikemzi Praise Ogwubie

Wen Chikemzi go check her result, she say she no believe am as she get A's for all di nine subjects she write for di WAEC exams.

Many pipo don celebrate her excellent results for social media especially wit di way di COVID-19 pandemic affect children dem wey dey school as all schools bin close down.

Chikemzi tell BBC Pidgin say e no easy to prepare for serious exams like WAEC wit online classes as e dey very different from di way dem dey learn for class wia dem for ask dia teacher question wen dem no understand but her parents really encourage her.

She add say her dream na to become medical doctor and she hope she go get scholarship wey go help her study abroad.

Producer: Karina Igonikon