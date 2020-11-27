"Happy Thanksgiving" 2020 - See Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade wit Coronavirus

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Di popular Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade inside New York City hold without spectators dis year

Americans don dey hold celebrations for Thanksgiving Day 2020 wey no too heat like previous years, as di kontri still dey battle with coronavirus epidemic - wey be one of di world worst palaces wia covid-19 show pipo pepper.

Some traditions dey continue, like di yearly Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade inside New York City, wey bin dey close for pipo wey dey watch alias spectators.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Di number of air passengers inside US don increase dramatically in recent days - Foto of 25 November 2020

Many pipo travel home to celebrate di holiday, despite warnings from health officials.

More than three million pipo na im dem report say bin travel through US airports from Friday to Sunday inside wetin pipo see as di busiest travel weekend since coronavirus outbreak begin for mid-March.

But di number dey around half di usual figure for Thanksgiving travel, and many pipo no follow to see friends and family for di holiday.

Thanksgiving, wey dey see Americans gather with dia families for festivities wey even dey compete wit Christmas, na di fourth Thursday of November dem dey celebrate am. This year na di holiday 400th anniversary.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade went ahead - with a few changes

Pipo look on from behind one fence during di 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade inside New York.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Those wey ignore official warnings to come see di procession na police barriers dem use stop dem. Photo: 26 November 2020

Pipo queue to get free meals from volunteers for Washington DC.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Inside Washington DC, volunteers distribute free food to those in need - Photo: 26 November 2020

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, ...and California popular Yosemite National Park bin dey virtually empty during di festivities - Photo: 26 November 2020

How Thanksgiving take start?

Wia dis foto come from, FPG/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Thanksgiving dinner for 1935

Thanksgiving Day start when Europeans travel go America to start new life.

For 1621 one group of Europeans, wey dem call 'Pilgrims', invite di local Native Americans for party.

Before now di Pilgrims bin get wahala with farming for many years. Di Native Americans teach di Pilgrims how to farm, and to thank dem, di Pilgrims invite dem for big party.

Why Americans dey kill Turkey for Thanksgiving day

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, President Trump And First Lady Melania for di National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony

Dis na one of those kweshuns nobodi get di ansa to!

For olden days one Pilgrim wey dem call Edward Winslow write letter about di popular turkey food wia im mention turkey hunt before dinner.

Some pipo tok say as wild turkey full ground wen native Americans come di area, e make sense for dem to choose am as dia food. As e be today so, na USA get turkey pass for di world.