"Happy Thanksgiving" 2020 - See Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade wit Coronavirus
Americans don dey hold celebrations for Thanksgiving Day 2020 wey no too heat like previous years, as di kontri still dey battle with coronavirus epidemic - wey be one of di world worst palaces wia covid-19 show pipo pepper.
Some traditions dey continue, like di yearly Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade inside New York City, wey bin dey close for pipo wey dey watch alias spectators.
Many pipo travel home to celebrate di holiday, despite warnings from health officials.
More than three million pipo na im dem report say bin travel through US airports from Friday to Sunday inside wetin pipo see as di busiest travel weekend since coronavirus outbreak begin for mid-March.
But di number dey around half di usual figure for Thanksgiving travel, and many pipo no follow to see friends and family for di holiday.
Thanksgiving, wey dey see Americans gather with dia families for festivities wey even dey compete wit Christmas, na di fourth Thursday of November dem dey celebrate am. This year na di holiday 400th anniversary.
Pipo look on from behind one fence during di 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade inside New York.
Pipo queue to get free meals from volunteers for Washington DC.
How Thanksgiving take start?
Thanksgiving Day start when Europeans travel go America to start new life.
For 1621 one group of Europeans, wey dem call 'Pilgrims', invite di local Native Americans for party.
Before now di Pilgrims bin get wahala with farming for many years. Di Native Americans teach di Pilgrims how to farm, and to thank dem, di Pilgrims invite dem for big party.
Why Americans dey kill Turkey for Thanksgiving day
Dis na one of those kweshuns nobodi get di ansa to!
For olden days one Pilgrim wey dem call Edward Winslow write letter about di popular turkey food wia im mention turkey hunt before dinner.
Some pipo tok say as wild turkey full ground wen native Americans come di area, e make sense for dem to choose am as dia food. As e be today so, na USA get turkey pass for di world.
All pictures subject to copyright.
Coronavirus: Millions travel for Thanksgiving despite warnings
Americans appear to disregard health officials' warnings as airports are their busiest since March.