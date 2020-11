Jerry Rawlings burial: Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Jerry Rawlings daughter warn against funeral scam

Wia dis foto come from, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings/Twitter

De eldest daughter of Ghana's former President Jerry Rawlings dey warned against online fraudsters who claim say de be raising funds for her father's funeral.

Zanetor Rawlings, talk for statement posted on her Facebook account on Thursday, say fake social media accounts na demma create in her name to beg for funds.

She say de fraudsters dey target those wey dey send condolences to her.

Ms Rawlings na de MP for de Klottey Korle constituency inside Ghana's parliament.

Late Jerry John Rawlings, de former leader of Ghana die on 12 November aged 73.