Nazo Ekezie: Don Jazzy reply Nazo Ekezie, nollywood star wey dey shoot her shot

Wia dis foto come from, Nazo Ekezie and Don Jazzy

Nazo Ekezie, nollywood star dey shoot her shot for Don Jazzy, Nigerian singer and music producer.

"I no know if you remember say I meet you di oda day at imax lekki...... me I no dey slim... so I no go never ever stress you about loosing weight.... I like you like dis abeg make we go on a date"

Na di birthday message Don Jazzy as she call am 'my crush'

Don Jazzy inside im response ask Ekezie to choose a date of her choice to go on di date together.

Di Nigerian music producer also tell her im go dey be happy to go on di date with her.