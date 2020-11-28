Jennifer Lopez album covers: J.Lo new single 'in the morning' cover foto make fans para

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/ Jennifer Lopez Wetin we call dis foto, Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez AKA J.Lo wey be American actress and singer drop new album on Friday but belle no sweet most of her fans sake of di cover photo.

Di 51 year old singer and dancer post a naked full side picture of herself as di cover art of her new single "in the morning".

JLo wey release dey popular for her stylish fashion sense wey dey always break di internet but dis time, some of her fans feel say, stepping out in her 'birthday suit' fit dey too much.

Dem tok say di picture no dey appropriate, as e make yeye alias undermine di equality wey women don fight for.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Some of her fans still hail her and dem admire how she showcase her body and di ogbonge work wey she dey do to keep fit and healthy even at age 51.

Dem see her as inspiration.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

As of 2017, di award winning singer [Jennifer Lopez] don sell more than 70 million record worldwide. One of di songs for di album "in the morning", na about love.

For one interview wey Jlo bin do wit di Wall Street Journal Magazine, she say "E get sometin wey dey inside me wey wan endure."

"I feel youthful and I feel powerful and I wan show women how to dey powerful."