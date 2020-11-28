Mohsen Fakhrizadeh: Why Iran blame Israel for di death of nuclear scientist

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, pictured in an undated photo, was head of the ministry of defence's research and innovation organisation

Iran President Hassan Rouhani, dey blame Israel for Killing one of dia top nuclear scientist.

Di president say im death no go make slow down im nuclear programme.

Oga Rouhani say Iran go revenge for di killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh wen dem ready.

Gunmen bin waylay Fakhrizadeh car for Absard east of Iran capital Tehran.

Israel neva respond to di accuse, but dem bin don first accuse am say im dey behind di undercover nuclear weapons programme.

Tori pipo New York Times quote three US officials, including two intelligence officials say Israel na im do di attack.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Students set fire to a US and an Israeli flag at a demonstration against the killing in Tehran

Who be Fakhrizadeh?

Fakhrizadeh na Iran most ogbonge nuclear scientist; im dey head di ministry of defence research and innovation organisation.

For 2015, New York Times bin compare am to J Robert Oppenheimer, di physicist wey bin direct di Manhattan Project wey produce di first atomic weapon during World War Two.

As professor of physics, Fakhrizadeh don lead Project Amad, di alleged secret programme wey dem establish for 1989 to research di possibility for building nuclear bomb.

Dem shut am down for 2003 according to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), although oga Netanyahu say documents wey dem bin obtain for 2018 show say Fakhrizadeh bin dey lead di programme wey secretly continue Project Amad work.

Di IAEA, (wey be United Nations nuclear police) don dey plan since to speak to am as part of dia investigate for di Iran nuclear programme.

Tension

President Rouhani don tok on Saturday say im kontri go respond !in due course" but say di killing of dia nuclear scientists no go make dem make hasty decision.

"Iran enemies suppose sabi say di pipo of Iran and dia officials dey brave pass to leave dis criminal offence witout ansa," na so im tok for cabinet meeting wey dem show for TV.

"Wen di time come, dem go ansa to dis crime," im add.

Fakhrizadeh killing dey threaten to increase tension on top Iran nuclear weapon wit Israel and im close supporter US.

Israel embassies all over di world don dey on high alert according to Israel local tori pipo N12 news on Saturday.

Why Iran accuse Israel?

Since US President Trump abandon di 2015 deal wey Iran do wit six world powers to limit im production of enriched uranium for 2018, more kontris dey worry say Iran dey deliberately dodge di agreement.

For a long time, Western security sources don dey tok about how extremely powerful and important Fakhrizadeh dey to Iran nuclear power programme.

According to secret document wey Israel bin obtain for 2018, na im dey lead programme wey dey create nuclear weapons.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, bin specifically mention Fakhrizadeh name for presentation wey im do about Iran nuclear programme for April 2018 say na im dey lead di programme. Im come tell pipo make dem "remember dat name."