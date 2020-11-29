Boko Haram attack: Borno rice farmers murder, village victims of decapitation vex Nigeria social media users

Borno Rice farmers murder village victims of suspected Boko Haram attack enta six feet on Sunday afta di dem suffer slaughter [decapitation] during di attack near Maiduguri, Borno state northeast Nigeria.

Now, Nigeria social media dey catch fire on top di killing of 43 rice farmers wey dey dia farms dey harvest rice on Saturday.

On Saturday, di militants attack di farmers wey bin dey harvest rice farm for Zabarmari, Mafa local goment.

Govnor Babagana Zulum lead di burial prayers for forty three farmers wey Boko Haram militants kill on Saturday. Residents say nobody still fit tok exactly how many pipo die for di attack.

Tok tok pesin for di community tell Govnor Babagana Umara Zulum,wey lead di burial of di farmers say, as tins be now nobody still fit tok exactly how many pipo die for di attack.

According to Amnesty International, inside di pipo wey die, 10 na women wey dem neva sabi who dem be, wey bin dey wordk for di rice farm, while sixteen of dem na refugees.

Wetin pipo dey tok

Boko Haram killing of innocent pipo don dey go on for more dan 10 years, but in recent times Nigerians as well as pipo from around di world don dey tok more and more about about di mata as e be like say di killing no get ending.

While some pipo dey blame Buhari goment for doing rehabilitation programme and releasing many of di militants unto say dem don "repent."

Odas feel say goment need to do more serious military attacks to fight di insurgents.

Anoda set believe say goment must to first tackle poverty and illiteracy first before dem go fit arrest di situtation for di region.

[Gov Babagana Zulum reaction to Borno rice farmers murder]

Govnor Babagana Zulum don ask for more young pipo to join bodi do vigilante to help fight insurgency inside di northeast region.

Professor Zulum suggestion appear to raise concerns about wetin be like lack of confidence ontop Nigeria army and di work dem dey do.

Di Borno govnor visit di victims community for Zabarmari on Sunday morning wia village pipo show am di deadi bodi of 43 rice farmers before dem bury dem.

Him tell tori pipo say residents of di state dey face double wahala alias dilemma - either risking being killed ontop dia farms or dying of hunger while staying at home for fear of attacks.

Background of di attack [Borno rice farmers murder, village victims of decapitation]

No group don come out to claim responsibility for di killings. Di Islamist groups, Boko Haram and di Islamic State West Africa both dey active inside di northeast region of Nigeria.