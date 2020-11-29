CAF Champions League results: Cameroon Kaizer Chiefs hold PWD 0-1 for Limbe Omnisports stadium

Wia dis foto come from, Muambo Lynga

Kaizer Chiefs hold PWD of Bamenda,Cameroon for dia back yard 0-1.

PWD loss opportunity for equalise for last minute.

First leg preliminary round of CAF Champions League play for Limbe Omnisports stadium.

For paper PWD start as under dogs wen compared wit Kaizer dia continental record and because dia championship don enta day six weh Cameroon nova start.

De match start wit no goals for first half as Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa try for open scores but no succeed.

As no team show great attack, shooting off target, de game turn bi na between goalkeepers weh deh try for stop de balls.

Captain Burinyuy Derrick bi dey for all side for field as attack and midfield no combine well for score.

