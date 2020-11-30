US election: Adewale Wally Adeyemo, Nigerian born fit become Joe Biden US Deputy Treasury Secretary - See who im be

Wia dis foto come from, WALLY ADEYEMO/TWITTER

Nigerian-born lawyer and former senior international economic adviser wen Obama be US president, Adewale Adeyemo fit become di America Deputy Treasury Secretary according to America media.

Adeyemo, wey be former senior international economic adviser during di Obama administration, go serve under former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, wey Biden get plans to appoint to lead di US Treasury Department.

Adeyemo appointment na one of di many ogbonge cabinet positions Biden dey expected to announce soon.

Who be Adewale Adeyemo?

Dem born Adewale Adeyemo alias "Wally" for 1981 for Nigeria but he grow up for California.

E obtain im Bachelor degree from University of California, Berkeley before e go Yale Law school for im legal education.

Before e begin work under Obama administration, Adeyemo bin first work as editor for di Hamilton Project, den work as senior advisor and deputy chief of staff to Jack Lew for di United States Department of Treasury.

He later work as di chief negotiator for di Trans-Pacific Partnership and also serve as di first chief of staff of di Consumer Financial Protection Bureau under Elizabeth Warren.

For 2015, dem appoint am to serve as Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics and deputy director of di National Economic Council.