Ghana Election Special Voters list 2020: Voting in progress as Nana Akufo-Addo and John Mahama test popularity

Ghana Police, military, media, ambulance workers den essential service providers dey vote today ahead of 7 December 2020 election.

Dis be special voting exercise wey Ghana Electoral Commission organise for key service providers who dey give critical service to Ghanaians on 7 December.

Some 109,577 voters dey vote across de country from some 12 key institutions who de EC give dis right to vote first.

Voting start today at 7.00am wey e go end around 5.00pm this evening.

EC dey use backup biometric devices in case of breakdown

Electoral Commission for Ghana dey use backup biometric devices in case equipment break down during de special voting exercise.

Ayawaso Central Electoral Officer for Gladstone Agboada, talk BBC Pidgin say dem get backup devices in case de devices mess up.

All de special voting centers get backup biometric devices to help make de process smooth.

Some 1063 voters dey take part in de special voting exercise for ATTC polling station, Ayawaso Central Constituency.

Officials divide de polling station into A and B so say traffic go flow smoothly for de voting center.