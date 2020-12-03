Ghana Elections: Ghana Scholarship Secretariat "Free SHS graduates" tertiary scholarship [How to apply]

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Presidency Wetin we call dis foto, Dis be de first batch of Scholarship for de Free SHS graduates to apply for dia tuition fees.

De Ghana tertiary school scholarship don dey set for students to apply and benefit

Ghana Scholarship Secretariat Registrar, Kingsley Ayemang advise de Free SHS graduates to take advantage of de opportunity.

De sum of 20 million Ghana Cedis dey set aside to take care of dis graduates, Ayemang add.

Dis be de first batch of Scholarship for de Free SHS graduates to apply for dia tuition fees. Dis year 45,000 be expected to benefit.

De two categories of Scholsec scholarship na local tertiary and foreign tertiary.

Local tertiary

Dis na payment of Thesis and Bursary grants for grants to Postgraduate students for de public tertiary institutions for Ghana.

How to apply

You go download application forms from di Secretariat website (www.ghanascholarshipsecretariat.com

After dem send one registration code to de various institutions for de beginning of de academic year.

Designated institutions go endorse de application forms through de Dean of Graduate School to de Scholarships Secretariat

Secretariat go check de di document to make sure e conform to eligibility criteria.

For pipo wey need disability allowance, dem need complete application forms wit medical certificate wey go show de percentage of disability.

Dis na de four easy steps to de scholarship application.

Open de web address www.scholarshipgh.com

Create account to register

Complete de application form and upload academic transcripts, admission letters and academic certificate.

Complete online aptitude test and wait for selection interview for de disctrict you select.

Wia dis foto come from, Screetshot Wetin we call dis foto, Scholsec Registrar, Kingsley Ayemang

Foreign Tertiary scholarship

Dis go cover scholarship of Ghana students wey dey study tertiary level of education for foreign kontri.

Dis go be based on bilateral agreement between de goment of Ghana and de goment of de awarding kontri.

[How to apply]

All scholarship dem offer under Bilateral Cooperation Agreements na through Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

De role of de Secretariat na to put publicity on secretariat website and notice board, as well as one newspaper wit nationwide circulation

Receive and process de applications based on eligibility criteria

Committee go interview and select applicants