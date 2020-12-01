UK immigration rules: Post-Brexit visa applications under di new system and how e fit affect you

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

Ministers don promise new immigration rules wey go dey "simple and flexible", as UK points-based post-Brexit system dey prepare to go live.

From Tuesday, all foreign nationals, including from di European Union, wey wan work for UK from 1 January go need to apply online for visa.

Those wey dey find skilled worker visa go need job offer, to dey proficient in English and earn at least £25,600.

Free movement from and to di EU go come to an end on 31 December.

UK comot EU on 31 January but bin still for di most part dey follow dia rules during di 11-month transition period wey follow, as di two sides try to reach agreement over trade deal.

As talks continue for London, UK dey step up dia preparations to comot EU single market and customs union by di end of di year.

Di goment don announce say dem dey set up new Border Operations Centre, wey go ensure round-the-clock surveillance of goods and passengers wey dey enta in and out of British ports for di first time.

Wetin be dis new immigration system and how e go affect me?

Di UK new immigration system go determine who fit work for di kontri from 1 January.

Online applications for visas through different new "routes" go open on Tuesday.

Applications for skilled worker visas go dey judged based on di basis of points system, like di system wey dey in place for Australia for many years.

Points go dey awarded for job offer for appropriate skill level for suitable occupation you qualify for, knowledge of English and weda applicants meet particular salary band - wey go be at least £25,600 or di going rate for di job, whichever one wey dey higher.

Di cost of applying go dey between £610 to £1,408 and pipo go need to show say dem get enough money to support themselves as well as having proof of identity.

Applicants go need to wait about three weeks to find out weda dem dey successful.

EU citizens wey already dey live for di UK by 31 December and dia families dey qualified to apply to di EU Settlement Scheme, and get until 30 June to do so.

How e go work?

Di goment wan bring "points based" immigration system, wey dem bin promise for di Conservative election.

For inside, foreigners go need to reach 70 points if dem wan work for di UK.

If pesin sabi speak English and don find skilled work with "approved sponsor", dat pesin don already get 50 points.

Dem go give more points for tins like qualification, di salary you dey make and weda you dey work for wia labour no too dey.

Road for 'exceptional talent'

Home Secretary Priti Patel say di system go dey "simple, effective and flexible" and enable employers to fill skills gaps while also place responsibility for firms to train and invest in British workers.

Applications also open on Tuesday for Global Talent, Innovator and Start-Up visas wey dey designed to attract "those wey get exceptional talent or show exceptional promise for di fields of engineering, science, tech or culture".

New rules for international students come into force in October.

Di rights of di more dan three million EU citizens wey already dey work in di UK dey protected under di terms of di Withdrawal Agreement wey UK and EU sign earlier dis year.