US Election update: Joe Biden go ask Americans to wear masks for 100 days sake of Covid-19

US President-elect Joe Biden don say im go ask Americans to wear masks for im first 100 days for office to reduce di spread of coronavirus.

E tell tori pipo CNN say im believe Covid-19 cases go "reduce well-well" if every American cover dia face wit mask.

Oga Biden also say im go order pipo wey dey work for US goment buildings to wear mask.

Di US don record 14.1 million cases and 276,000 deaths from Covid-19.

Wetin Biden tok about masks?

For di interview with CNN host Jake Tapper, Oga Biden say: "Di first day dem inaugurate me, I go ask di public to wear mask for 100 days. Just 100 days, no be forever. One hundred days.

"And I think we go see "big reduction", we fit make am happun, if dis happen wit vaccinations and masking to low di numbers well-well."

Constitutional sabi pipo say di US president no get legal authority to order Americans to wear masks, but Oga Biden tok during di interview say im and Vice-President Kamala Harris go set example wit di way dem go begin wear face mask.

But di president executive authority cover US goment property, and Oga Biden tell CNN im go use that power.

"I go make order say inside federal buildings you need to wear mask," e tok.

E tok join: "Transportation, interstate transportation, you must wear mask, airplanes and busses, et cetera."

Wetin Biden tok about di vaccine?

Di Democratic president-elect say im no go mind to collect di vaccine in public to comot fear about weda e dey safe.

Three former presidents - Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton - also say dem ready to collect vaccination to proof to pipo say e dey safe.

"People no get faith again say di vaccine fit work," Oga Biden tok.