UK new immigration rules for international students, work permit and how to calculate di points-based immigration system 2021

Applications don open for pipo wey dey apply for visa to go UK go work, as from 1 January.

To qualify for visa, migrant workers who wan migrate go di UK go need to qualify for 70 points.

Also limit no go dey for di number of international students wey fit come UK to study.

Di new student visa application system go allow students to apply six months before di date di course go start - if dem dey apply from outside UK.

Dem go launch one new graduate visa for di summer of 2021, to allow students wey don complete degree to stay inside UK for two years. For those wey do PhD, na three years.

How you fit apply to work in di UK?

Applications fit start online, but some pipo go need to visit visa application centre in order to prove dia identity and show di necessary documents.

Dis fit include certificate of sponsorship from UK company, and proof of knowledge of English.

Some jobs UK dey find pipo for

Animal doctors

Graphic designers

Web designers

Software developers

Architects

Artists

Musicians

Welders

Chefs (cooks)

Cyber security specialist

IT professionals

Scientists

Engineers

See di full list on UK goment website, and also for di conditions wey some of dem carri come.

How much e go cost?

Di application fee go depend on how many years di pesin wan use work for UK, and whether dia job dey on di list of skills wey UK dey find pipo for - for instance animal doctors and web designers.

If dia skill no dey dat list den di normal fee go be between £610 and £1,408 per person.

Jobseekers go need to pay medical fee charge of £624 per person per year wen dem apply - UK go refund di money if dem no grant di visa.

Also applicants need to show say dem get money to use first support demsef - at least £1,270 must dey available.

Health and care visa

Fast-track entry system dey for doctors, nurses and oda healthcare professionals, at reduced application fee.

Those wey dia visa dey successful no go need pay di medical fee charge.

How to get 70 points

If pesin get letter of job offer from approved employer for "skilled job" dis go be 40 points.

If e sabi speak English, dis go add anoda 10 points join.

Di applicant fit collect di remaining 20 points if di salary wey dem go collect go dey at least £25,600 ($34,370) a year.

Dem fit also collect extra points if dem read book well well (10 points for PhD, or 20 points for PhD in science, technology, engineering or maths) or get offer of job inside sector wey di UK dey find pipo for (20 points), even if di salary no plenty.