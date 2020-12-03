Adom TV apology on Akufo Addo bribe scandal television video in Ghana elections 2020

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Prez Nana Akufo-Addo win de December 2016 Ghana Elections

Adom TV apology be story of a major television station in Ghana viral video wey accuse Prez. Nana Akufo-Addo of thousands of Dollars bribe scandal dema air on 1st December 2020.

Adom TV video bin claim say de President bin dey receive bribe of USD$40,000.00 which de TV station agree to air during airtime wey de main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) pay for.

[Adom TV apology]

De Management of Adom TV write on Wednesday 2 December say dem find out say contents of de video be false as e no represent de full story as dema understand.

Adom TV go on to say in fact, dis be video of de then candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in October 2016 receiving a donation of USD $40,000 for his campaign.

Adom TV therefore unreservedly apologises for any harm or embarrassment dee video fit cause de President and admits say de publication happun in error.

Management add say dema take down de video from all of their social media channels and steps taken to avoid future occurrences.

De Prez take bribe? [Akufo Addo bribe scandal] - What we know

BBC Pidgin don examine de video too but find out say wetin people be talk about de video and what really happun inside de scene of de video dey different.

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah don ask de general public to disregard de bribery allegation levelled against de President, stressing say e be false information being propagated by de opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).