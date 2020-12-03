NDC [National Democratic Congress]: John Mahama say NDC lose Ghana 2016 election sake of NPP set up fake news troll factories against him

Presidential Candidate of de NDC, John Dramani Mahama say one de main cases of en 2016 election loss be as a result of troll factories wey then opposition NPP set up.

John Mahama make dis claim after BBC Pidgin ask am what cause en defeat in 2016.

According to Mr Mahama, "we no take advantage of social media…but we no recognise de potential at that time.

But our opponents recognise am wen dem set up troll factories, fake news den tins."

"Dem dey throw mud at us, rumours say person go buy hotel for Dubai…that time we think say Ghanaians go know say e be fake but not knowing na e dey sink into people's mind" he add.

He explain dis fake news come create perception say de govment be corrupt den tins, e be after he leave office wey people come see say all be lie.

John Dramani Mahama na di first Veep to take over from en boss

So I feel say de social media fake news wey we no fit respond to well, den how de economy do someway sake of de power crisis wey cause NDC defeat.

Mr Mahama also blame de IMF program wey freeze employment in public service as one of de challenges de cause dema defeat. John Mahama dey hope say on December 7, Ghanaians go reconsider am to lead de country.