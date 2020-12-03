Voting in Ghana [Ghana Special Voting results 2020] who wins election 2020? Nana Akufo-Addo of NPP, John Mahama of NDC election prophecy

John Mahama of NDC [National Democratic Congress] and President Nana Akufo-Addo of NPP [New Patriotic Party] all don receive prophecies say dem go win de 7 December 200 elections in Ghana.

De leader of Prophetic Hill Church Prophet Nigel Gaisie prophesy for di forthcoming Ghana election na say "change dey come".

Prophet Nigel Gaisie wey dey popular for im plenti prophesies wey I'm dey call 'Jesus agenda' say na de former Ghana president and de candidate of de National Democratic Congress,John Mahama go win de Ghana 2020 election.

Pastor Nigel bin post for im Facebook page just some days to de December 7 election say:

"2020 ELECTIONS DE SPIRITUAL AND Vigilance, make de oopposition parties be MORE VIGILANT SAY....*WE GO DESTABILIZE DIA STRONG-HOLDS*WE NO GO LEAVE POWER EASILY SAYS DE LORD".

He ask opposition party to dey more careful, say na iron and blood de election go be.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie dey forsee say na de National Democratic Congress NDC go win de election but de ruling party no go wan leave power easily.

Earlier for de year, Im be don prophecy say Donald Trump no go win second term bid to become US president for de 2020 election.

However, Reverend Owusu Bempah bin tok say God tell am na Pres. Akufo-Addo go retain power.

For interview wit news pipo for Net2TV, he say President Akufo-Addo and de candidate of de New Patriotic party go win de 2020 elections and any prophecy going in favour of John Mahama na fake.

"With all humility, I wan tell Ghanaians to know from wetin I be see, Nana Addo go win de elections.

When e be getting to election time normally de seat go dey empty because de citizens dey about to decide but de Ghanaian seat no empty, de president is still sitting on it."

He tok say all de other prophecy by some pastors day John Mahama will win be fake. "I only speak wen dem it has been revealed to me". He tok.